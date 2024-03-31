Rea (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Mets after he allowed one run on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander wasn't particularly dominant as he generated just eight swinging strikes on 84 pitches, but he limited the damage by holding New York to just one extra-base hit. Rea was effective as a swingman last season with a 4.55 ERA, 1.19 and 110:38 K:BB across 124.2 innings, and he's opened 2024 with a more secure spot in the rotation. A matchup with the Mariners awaits next weekend.