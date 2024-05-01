Rea (3-0) earned the win Wednesday over Tampa Bay, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Rea after he allowed five runs on three homers against the Yankees in his last outing. Overall, it's been a strong start to the year for the 33-year-old right-hander. Rea's held opponents to one run or fewer in four of his six starts, lowering his ERA to 2.67 with a 1.22 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB over 33.2 innings. Rea's currently on track for a road matchup with Kansas City in his next outing.