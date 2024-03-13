Brewers manager Pat Murphy confirmed Tuesday that Rea will begin the season as part of the Brewers' starting rotation, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rea accumulated a 4.55 ERA and 1.19 WHIP alongside a 110:38 K:BB across 124.2 innings last season, but the 33-year-old righty has looked much sharper this spring. Murphy's announcement comes immediately after Rea pitched four shutout innings against the Cubs while striking out seven batters and surrendering just one walk. With Rea officially claiming a rotation spot, DL Hall, Aaron Ashby, Jakob Junis and Joe Ross will compete with each other for the last two starting jobs in Milwaukee.