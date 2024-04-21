Rea didn't factor in the decision Sunday in St. Louis after he allowed five hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Rea tallied just three whiffs and threw 49 of 89 pitches for strikes, but he kept the Cardinals off the board for his first scoreless start of the campaign. The 33-year-old has taken no-decision in each of his past two starts, but he's been a pivotal rotation piece early this season for Milwaukee with a 2.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 21.2 innings to go along with a 2-0 record.