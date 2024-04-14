Rea didn't factor into Sunday's decision, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk across 5.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out six.

After picking up victories in his first two starts this season, Rea wasn't able to add to his season total Sunday. Rea struggled to keep the ball inside Oriole Park, allowing solo home runs to Cedric Mullins in the second inning and to Ryan O'Hearn in the third inning for his first two homers given up this season. Through 16.2 innings, Rea owns a 2.70 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP and is set up to face the Cardinals on Saturday.