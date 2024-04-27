Rea gave up five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters across six innings during Milwaukee's win over the Yankees on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

All five of the Yankees' runs against Rea came via the long ball, as Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo both hit solo shots in the first two innings, and Trent Grisham blasted a three-run homer in the fourth. Rea still boasts a 3.25 ERA through 27.2 innings despite his poor showing Friday, though his fantasy value could take a significant hit if he's unable to bounce back in his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Wednesday against the Rays.