Brewers' Corey Knebel: Nabs 11th save

Knebel gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth innings Friday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Braves.

He's now converted eight straight save chances dating back to late May, posting a 2.03 ERA and 24:4 K:BB in 13.1 innings over that stretch. Josh Hader has only one save during that time, and it looks like Knebel once again has a firm grip on the closer role in Milwaukee.