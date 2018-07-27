Brewers' Corey Knebel: Secures four-out save
Knebel allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings, striking out three batters and earning his 13th save in the 7-5 win over the Giants.
It wasn't Knebel's cleanest outing, whose ERA is now over 4.00. However, all sign's still indicate that he will remain Milwaukee's closer as he's 13-for-16 in save chances this season. Knebel also has a 39:13 K:BB in 28.2 innings.
