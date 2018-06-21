Peralta will take the hill against Kansas City on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee State Journal reports.

Since all members the Brewers' rotation were each pushed back a day due to Wednesday's postponement, Peralta will toe the rubber exactly one week after his quality start against Pittsburgh. Over three starts for Milwaukee, he's logged a 2.30 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with a 25:8 K:BB across 15.2 innings.