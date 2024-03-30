Peralta (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Mets, surrendering a home run while striking out eight batters and walking one through six innings.

Peralta was brilliant in his first career Opening Day start. After giving up a solo home run to Starling Marte -- which ended up being the Mets' only hit of the game -- and letting DJ Stewart reach base on a walk, the 27-year-old righty responded by retiring 13 consecutive batters. Peralta will have some big shoes to fill as the Brewers' ace this year with Corbin Burnes now in Baltimore and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) out for the season, but Thursday's outing may have been a good sign of what's to come this year. His next start will likely come Wednesday against the Twins in Milwaukee.