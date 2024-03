Peralta and the Brewers won't face the Mets on Thursday after the game was postponed due to rain being in the forecast at Citi Field.

The season opener for both teams will be pushed back to Friday, which had been an off day for the three-game Brewers-Mets series. Peralta will presumably be moved one day back in the schedule to start Friday's game, with the Mets set to counter with Jose Quintana.