Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Peralta (shoulder) will require a trip to the injured list, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Peralta exited Sunday's start against the Nationals in the fourth inning due to right shoulder tightness, and he'll undergo an MRI on Monday while remaining in Milwaukee. While a better idea of the right-hander's recovery timetable will likely come into focus based on his MRI results, it appears as though he'll miss at least a couple turns through the rotation. Aaron Ashby is a strong candidate to fill in as a starter while Peralta is sidelined.