Mitchell, who has been on Double-A Biloxi's 7-day injured list since May 14 with an oblique issue, will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After missing just under two months of action, Mitchell will likely require at least a handful appearances in the ACL before Biloxi activates him. In his 124 plate appearances this season at Double-A, the 23-year-old outfielder has slashed .224/.331/.346 with two home runs and six stolen bases.