Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Confirmed for Sunday's start

Gonzalez will start for the Brewers against the Tigers on Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gonzalez has excelled with a 2.66 ERA in four starts with Milwaukee, but the Brewers might have a quick hook in order to sub in one of their elite bullpen options if Gonzalez struggles. Either way, a matchup with Detroit makes him a favorable option for fantasy players chasing a title, even if they should have a conservative estimation of his pitch count or innings workload.