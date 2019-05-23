Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Denied two-start week
Gonzalez won't make a start during the Brewers' three-game home series with the Phillies this weekend, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Gonzalez took the hill for the first of the Brewers' five games this week Tuesday against the Reds and would have been available Sunday on his normal rest, but Counsell has elected to keep a five-man rotation intact. That means that Gonzalez will miss out on a two-start week, with his next turn likely to fall Monday in Minnesota against a tough Twins offense.
