Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Could return around All-Star break
Nelson (shoulder) remains throwing off flat ground and won't be able to throw off a mound until sometime after Opening Day, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell said there probably won't be another update until the end of spring training, when Nelson will be 6-to-7 weeks into his throwing program. According to this report, an estimated return for Nelson around the All-Star break seems reasonable, which is a bit more conservative than some previous estimates. Drafting Nelson this season is very format dependent, as he certainly carries value in draft-and-hold formats with deep benches or leagues with DL spots, but is close to unrosterable in mixed leagues with few bench spots.
