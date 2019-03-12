Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Makes long-awaited spring debut
Nelson (shoulder) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three in one inning Monday against the White Sox.
Nelson certainly wasn't perfect in his first spring game of the year, but he did rack up three strikeouts, which is encouraging. His fastball sat around 91-92 mph, and he topped out at 94 mph, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It remains unclear as to whether Nelson will be ready for Opening Day, although the Brewers will need to ensure that he can toss multiple frames in an exhibition game before allowing him to start a regular-season contest.
