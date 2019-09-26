Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Whiffs six in win
Lyles (12-8) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Reds.
Lyles continued his strong form, with the only major damage he allowed coming on a solo home run by Eugenio Suarez in the first inning. Otherwise, he kept the Reds off balance, generating 12 of his 15 outs via either groundball or strikeout. Lyles has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 11 starts as a Brewer.
