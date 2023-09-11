The Brewers selected Donaldson's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Monday. He'll start at third base and bat fifth in the Brewers' series opener with the Marlins.

Milwaukee transferred reliever J.C. Mejia (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL to clear room on the 40-man roster for Donaldson, who went 3-for-17 with two home runs and five walks in five games for Nashville after inking a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Aug. 31. Prior to catching on with Milwaukee, Donaldson hit .142 with 10 home runs in 120 plate appearances for the Yankees before landing on the injured list July 16 with a right calf strain and then getting cut loose in late August when he completed a minor-league rehab assignment. Donaldson will likely be ticketed for a short-side platoon role at either designated hitter or third base initially, but the 37-year-old could earn more opportunities against right-handed pitching if he fares well in his initial action with Milwaukee.