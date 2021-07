Hader (3-2) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk Sunday, taking a loss against the Reds. He struck out two batters.

Hader found himself in a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the ninth inning and coughed up a two-run single to Nick Castellanos. After allowing one run in his previous 19 outings, the 27-year-old lefty gave up three runs in two weekend appearances against Cincinnati and was charged with the loss in both. Still, he owns a strong 63:13 K:BB and 1.49 ERA this season.