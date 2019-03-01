Moustakas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Moustakas clubbed his first long ball of the spring in the second inning to give Milwaukee an early 1-0 lead. He once again slotted in at the keystone, although the transition to a new position hasn't slowed his bat thus far. He's gone 3-for-6 with a home run and two runs scored, although it's still early.