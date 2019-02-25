Moustakas said he felt comfortable at second base Sunday against the Rangers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Moustakas admitted that he forgot to cover the base on a throw, but otherwise it was an uneventful debut at his new position. Manager Craig Counsell praised Moustakas, saying it was a good first outing and that he's confident the 30-year-old will only get better as he plays more second base. Travis Shaw is expected to be the primary third baseman, with Hernan Perez serving in a utility role.