The Brewers re-assigned Gasser to minor-league camp Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While he didn't wind up cracking the Opening Day rotation, Gasser impressed this spring and seems poised to get a shot with the big club before long. The southpaw permitted three runs with an 11:2 K:BB over 10 innings during Cactus League action. He'll join Triple-A Nashville's rotation for now.