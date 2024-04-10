Gasser (elbow) will throw two innings in an extended spring training game Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Gasser was diagnosed with a bone spur in his left elbow in late March but is ready to test things out in game action. The left-hander was going to begin the season at Triple-A Nashville but had arguably been the top candidate to receive a promotion when the Brewers needed a starter. He could work his way back into being under consideration for the big club but will need to prove his healthy first.