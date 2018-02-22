Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hopes for improved defense in 2018

Vogt spent the offseason reworking his throwing motion in an effort to improve his defense behind the plate, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran backstop held his own at the plate while in Milwaukee, batting .254 with eight homers and 20 RBI in 47 games. However, his defense left much to be desired. Baserunners were 27-for-28 in stolen base attempts while Vogt was catching. With that in mind, he opted to focus primarily on adjusting his arm slot and improving his arm strength. Manny Pina seems to be positioned ahead of him on the depth chart at this point due in part to his superior defense, but Vogt could close the gap between the two if he displays improved defense this spring. The playing time situation between those two and Jett Bandy still remains unclear, though. Cactus League play should help to clarify things.