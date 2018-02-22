Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hopes for improved defense in 2018
Vogt spent the offseason reworking his throwing motion in an effort to improve his defense behind the plate, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The veteran backstop held his own at the plate while in Milwaukee, batting .254 with eight homers and 20 RBI in 47 games. However, his defense left much to be desired. Baserunners were 27-for-28 in stolen base attempts while Vogt was catching. With that in mind, he opted to focus primarily on adjusting his arm slot and improving his arm strength. Manny Pina seems to be positioned ahead of him on the depth chart at this point due in part to his superior defense, but Vogt could close the gap between the two if he displays improved defense this spring. The playing time situation between those two and Jett Bandy still remains unclear, though. Cactus League play should help to clarify things.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Avoids arbitration, staying in Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Sits out Sunday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Powers Brewers to win with 12th homer•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Rips trio of doubles Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Sits against lefty•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Gets breather Monday•
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...