Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Remains on schedule for Friday return

Vogt (knee) played first base with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday and will appear in another game with the club Thursday, with a return to the Brewers on tap for this weekend's series against Colorado, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

Barring any setbacks, Vogt should be back with the Milwaukee prior to the team's west coast road trip that starts in Colorado this weekend. He is still on pace to rejoin the club prior to Friday's game, and provided encouraging signs during his second rehab start, going 2-for-3 at the plate while feeling fine after a day in the field.