Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will head to extended spring training
Vogt (shoulder) will head to extended spring training Wednesday to continue his rehab, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Once Vogt finishes his throwing program and accumulates enough at-bats, the backstop will embark on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Brewers are hoping he'll be able to join an affiliate sometime next week, which would keep him on track to return to the big club around the second week of May.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Headed for extended spring training soon•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Ramping up drill intensity•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Plays catch•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will resume throwing shortly•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hopes to resume throwing Monday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Lands on disabled list•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...