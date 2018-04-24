Vogt (shoulder) will head to extended spring training Wednesday to continue his rehab, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Once Vogt finishes his throwing program and accumulates enough at-bats, the backstop will embark on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Brewers are hoping he'll be able to join an affiliate sometime next week, which would keep him on track to return to the big club around the second week of May.