Miley (shoulder) is next expected to make a minor-league rehab start after throwing a two-inning simulated game Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander is on the injured list to begin the season due to a shoulder impingement, but he may not be sidelined long beyond the 15-day minimum. It remains to be seen if Miley will require an additional rehab start in the minors, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but if not, he could join Milwaukee's rotation sometime next week.