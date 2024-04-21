Contreras went 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 12-5 win at St. Louis.

The 26-year-old drove in both of Milwaukee's runs during Friday's 2-1 victory, and he led the offense with three hits Saturday. It's already the 10th multi-hit game of the season for Contreras, who ranks first in the National League with a .372 average and is also third in RBI (20) and fifth in runs scored (18).