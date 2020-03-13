Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Brilliant in Thursday's outing

Wainwright started Thursday's Grapefruit League win over the Marlins and fired five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks while recording three strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander threw 73 pitches overall in a highly efficient performance, one that was in stark contrast to his prior start against the Mets, when he'd surrendered five earned runs on eight hits across four innings. Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Wainwright attributed his success Thursday to some tweaks he made after his last start, including changes to his delivery, timing and grips on the ball. The 38-year-old has enjoyed a solid spring overall with the exception of his aforementioned hiccup against New York, and he currently carries a 4.61 ERA across 13.2 innings over four starts.