Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Chased early by Reds
Wainwright didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 12-11 win over the Reds, coughing up seven runs on nine hits over 3.1 innings while striking out four.
After putting together his best start of the season against Arizona in his last trip to the mound Sunday, Wainwright crashed back to earth with his worst outing of the year, as the runs and hits allowed were both season highs. The veteran right-hander will carry a 4.50 ERA and 93:37 K:BB through 98 innings into his next start Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Strikes out seven•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Set to start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Scratched with back spasms•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fans nine in tough loss•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Average in return from IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal