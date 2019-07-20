Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Chased early by Reds

Wainwright didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 12-11 win over the Reds, coughing up seven runs on nine hits over 3.1 innings while striking out four.

After putting together his best start of the season against Arizona in his last trip to the mound Sunday, Wainwright crashed back to earth with his worst outing of the year, as the runs and hits allowed were both season highs. The veteran right-hander will carry a 4.50 ERA and 93:37 K:BB through 98 innings into his next start Wednesday in Pittsburgh.