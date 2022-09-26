Wainwright (11-11) took the loss during Sunday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout in three innings.

Wainwright didn't have his stuff working Sunday as he faced 19 batters and tossed 77 pitches through three innings, permitting at least two baserunners and one run in each frame. The 41-year-old has slowed notably through five September starts with a 6.38 ERA and just nine strikeouts through 24 innings compared to a 3.51 mark and 6.7 K/9 average for the season. He's tentatively scheduled to take the mound again next weekend to oppose Pittsburgh.