Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Officially returns for Thursday's start

Wainwright (hamstring) was officially activated from the disabled list Thursday ahead of his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks.

As expected, the veteran hurler will rejoin the Cardinals after missing the first week of the season. Wainwright will face off with southpaw Robbie Ray in his season debut as he looks to put a rough 2017 campaign behind him.

