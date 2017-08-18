Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Placed on disabled list Friday

Wainwright heads to the 10-day disabled list with right elbow impingement following Thursday's start against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright was hit pretty hard during Thursday's outing, giving up five earned runs off seven hits over three innings before getting the hook in Pittsburgh. He wound up flying back St. Louis on Friday to be reevaluated, and will now make another stay on the disabled list. The right-hander recently returned from a back injury earlier this month, but has seemed out of sorts since, lasting just 11 innings over the course of three starts following his activation on Aug. 6. While there hasn't been a definitive timetable on Wainwright's status, he could return after just one or two missed starts depending on the severity. Luke Weaver will step into his place in the rotation starting Wednesday against San Diego.