Wainwright (7-6) was tagged with the loss Friday against San Francisco as a result of allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran kept the Giants off the board for three innings before Mike Yastrzemski tagged him for a solo homer in the fourth frame. Things didn't get any better for Wainwright from there -- a three-run homer by LaMonte Wade Jr. in the fifth essentially sealed his fate on a night when the Cardinals' offense was mostly quiet. The loss snapped a streak of six straight outings in which Wainwright avoided taking an L. He'll look to get back into the win column next week when he faces the Cubs at home.