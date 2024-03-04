Burleson has gone 6-for-17 over seven Grapefruit League games.

Burleson has two RBI, one run scored and a walk this spring. The 25-year-old outfielder shed some weight in the offseason to improve his defense -- he struggled in the outfield particularly, but lacks an everyday path to playing time at first base or designated hitter due to Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman being the likely starters at those positions. A lefty hitter, Burleson could push to be the Cardinals' fourth outfielder, which is more likely to happen if Tommy Edman (wrist) begins 2024 on the injured list.