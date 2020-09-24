Gomber will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Brewers, the Associated Press reports.
The left-hander came through impressively in his spot start Tuesday against the Royals, firing six scoreless innings while helping the Cardinals secure a key win. Gomber will thus be entrusted with what could be a critical final game of the season, one St. Louis may need to win in order to secure a postseason berth. The 26-year-old will head into that outing with an impressive 1.80 ERA and 24 strikeouts across 25 innings over 13 appearances (three starts).
