Gomber (back) is slated to start Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
He's expected to work two innings before turning the game over to a cadre of relievers. Gomber didn't make any appearances after Aug. 28 last season due to lower-back inflammation, but he seems to have received a clean bill of health heading into spring training. After agreeing to a one-year, $3.15 million deal with the Rockies in the offseason to avoid arbitration, Gomber's rotation spot should be fairly secure heading into Opening Day.
