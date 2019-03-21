Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Wins rotation spot
Hudson was named the Cardinals' fifth starter Thursday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Hudson beat out John Gant for the role. The 24-year-old made 26 relief appearances for the Cardinals last season, finishing with a 2.63 ERA but an uninspiring 19:18 K:BB.
