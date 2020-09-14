Cabrera, who was removed from Saturday's appearance due to ongoing issues with his fingernail, allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk over 1.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He struck out two.

Manager Mike Shildt noted issues with keeping Cabrera's replacement acrylic nail affixed were at the heart of the reliever's early exit Saturday, but with the problem resolved, he was ready to return to action Sunday. Cabrera's one run was charged to him after he left the game, and he's now yielded both of his earned runs in September over his last three appearances.