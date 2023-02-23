Gallegos is working on adjusting to MLB's new pitch timer, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Gallegos had one of the slowest paces in all of baseball in 2022, but the new rules for the 2023 season will force him to adjust. "It's hard for me. It's a new experience and a big challenge for me," Gallegos said. "I am trying to make some adjustments about the timing, but it's a big change." The 31-year-old reliever has often worked in a high-leverage role for the Cardinals, and he figures to fill a similar spot in the bullpen this year, as long as the pace-of-play changes don't have negative impact on his effectiveness. Ryan Helsley still figures to see the majority of the save chances.
