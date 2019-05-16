Bader, who's been cleared for full-time duty after recently dealing with neck stiffness, has lost his starting outfield job for the time being due to the strong play of Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bader made an appearance as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's blowout win over the Braves and did not leave the dugout in Wednesday's loss. The young outfielder is slashing just .208/.352/.361 (89 plate appearances), while Martinez and Fowler sported .339 and .294 averages, respectively, heading into Wednesday's action. Goold reports manager Mike Shildt has been in constant communication with Bader about the current scenario, which the latter is handling professionally. "All I can control is my mindset coming to the field and my preparation here," said the 24-year-old Bader. "I'm going to do everything I can to help contribute to a victory, whether it's in the first inning or the ninth."