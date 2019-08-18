Flaherty (7-6) received the win after allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings Sunday against the Reds.

Flaherty gave up his only run of the day in the first inning on a solo home run, but he was able to settle down and fire four scoreless frames before being lifted with a three-run lead. The 23-year-old right-hander has picked up three wins in his last four starts, and Sunday marked the first time since July 26 that he's given up a run.