Flaherty will start Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Braves on Wednesday should it be necessary, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty will start Game 5 for the Cardinals if they can beat the Braves at home in the fourth game of the series Monday. The 23-year-old went seven innings in Game 2, allowing three earned runs off eight hits and one walk while recording eight strikeouts as he was charged with a loss. Wednesday's start will likely make Flaherty unavailable out of the bullpen for Game 4.