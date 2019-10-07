Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Named Game 5 starter
Flaherty will start Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Braves on Wednesday should it be necessary, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty will start Game 5 for the Cardinals if they can beat the Braves at home in the fourth game of the series Monday. The 23-year-old went seven innings in Game 2, allowing three earned runs off eight hits and one walk while recording eight strikeouts as he was charged with a loss. Wednesday's start will likely make Flaherty unavailable out of the bullpen for Game 4.
