Flaherty allowed one run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts across seven frames in a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is still searching for his first win since May 14, but he has back-to-back outings where he pitched seven innings and allowed one run. That's quite improvement from the 11 runs he yielded in the previous 9.1 innings. Flaherty is 4-6 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 104 innings this season. He will again try to end his victory drought in his next start at the Reds on Sunday.

