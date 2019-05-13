Gyorko went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

Gyorko drew his first start since May 2 and came through with a an RBI single to cap off a four-run first inning for the Cardinals. The veteran endured a dreadful April in which he mainly served in a pinch-hit role, but he's bounced back to go 5-for-14 over the six games thus far in May in which he's logged at least one at-bat.