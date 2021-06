Hicks (elbow) will likely be out until at least August, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hicks was placed on the 60-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation May 14, and he's still resting after he received an injection in his elbow in mid-May. Manager Mike Shildt called it a "best-case scenario" for the right-hander to return in August, but a better timetable for his return could be revealed once he resumes throwing.