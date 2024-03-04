Hicks has allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings across two Cactus League starts.

The Giants are committed to letting Hicks begin 2024 as a starter, as if they have many options with a lack of rotation depth. The numbers so far are not encouraging -- Hicks is struggling with walks and loud contact. Oracle Park should help limit the damage on fly balls, and his elite velocity will lead to plenty of strikeouts. Hicks will need to prove his durability in a starting role, as a return to the bullpen will linger over him if his performance slips or an injury costs him a large chunk of the season.