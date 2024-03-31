Hicks (1-0) picked up the victory Saturday in San Diego, yielding three hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch over five frames. He struck out six.
It was Hicks' first-ever win as a starting pitcher (in his ninth career start), as he carried over his strong spring with a terrific season debut. All three of the hits the Padres tallied off the hard-throwing righty were singles, and Hicks also enjoyed some stellar infield defense behind him. It will be a real test for Hicks holding up over a full season as he converts to being a starter, but the early returns are promising.
