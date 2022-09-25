Montgomery (8-6) took the loss during Saturday's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts in four innings.

Montgomery surrendered three home runs in the first two innings to fall behind 4-0 before permitting three baserunners during a two-run fourth in submitting his worst start of the season by game score. The 29-year-old was fantastic with a 5-0 record and a 1.45 ERA across his first seven starts with St. Louis but has come back to earth during his last three -- all losses -- with an 8.16 mark in 14.1 innings. He still possesses a quality 3.50 ERA and 1.10 WHIP on the season and will look to get back on track next weekend against Pittsburgh.